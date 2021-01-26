If you've driven down Shorter Avenue in the past few weeks, you might have noticed the steel plates lining the road for miles and miles.
This is from the beginning stages of the International Paper gas line construction, which began earlier this month.
According to the latest report from Jan. 21, about 4% of the work on Shorter has been completed. It involved cutting asphalt and laying about 180 feet of main line before they begin to hydrovac the soil to make way to the ditching process.
Rome City Manager Sammy Rich explained that they have to work closely and carefully on the Shorter part of the construction, since it is a state road.
In the next phase of construction, workers will continue cutting the asphalt and prepare ditches for pipe lining.
The next areas to be impacted by the construction are still up in the air, according to Rich.
Roads that will be impacted are mostly in West Rome, such as Charlton Street and North Division Street. Other roads that will be impacted are Riverside Parkway and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Mount Berry Trail has been closed for most of the month for the pipeline construction. It was scheduled to be reopened this week, but this might also be up in the air, Rich said. According to the report from Jan. 21, they are still several steps away from installing the pipe.
At the Ridge Ferry Park portion of the project, about 22% of the work has been completed as of the latest report. The Burwell Creek Trailhead will be closed until March 1 as the project continues.
On the dog park side, they will be moving part of the fence soon to make way for the Oostanaula River drilling. The dog park will still be usable except for one part of it.
All in all, the 9.3-mile pipeline is projected to be finished by June and will eventually run all the way down Alabama Highway to the paper plant.