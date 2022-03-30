In this April 1, 2021, photo, Exchange Club member Mike Elliott places a blue pinwheel on the front lawn of the Rome Floyd Chamber to spotlight the need to help prevent child abuse. Chamber President Jeanne Krueger said the joint efforts of the Family Resource Center and Rome-Floyd County Commission on Children and Youth are “a great example of how we collaborate and work together here.”
The annual placement of the pinwheels will be held at Toles, Temple & Wright on Friday to raise awareness about child abuse prevention.
Executive Director of the Exchange Club Family Resource Center Tina Bartleson and Executive Director of the Rome-Floyd County Commission on Children and Youth LaDonna Collins are spearheading the event, and this year the mission is to foster connections to build strong families.
"This year we're celebrating the multitude of positive connections we have in our community," Barletson said. "We have a lot of agencies, a lot of schools and professionals who stand ready to work with families. We're continuing the positive talk."
Through a collaborative effort, Bartleson and Collins said creating a positive, help-centered message focuses on empowering parents, and will hopefully encourage parents to seek help before stressful situations escalate.
Within the past year, the two directors have been thoughtful about the wording they choose. Collins said she wants to change the mind frame and vocabulary of the community in hopes they will develop a more positive and proactive approach when helping families.
"When you use the word decreasing its almost like just putting a band-aid on the issue of child abuse and neglect," Collins added. "Instead of just decreasing child abuse, let's find ways to strengthen the family that will in turn lower the number of children that are being abused and neglected."
While April is child abuse prevention month, abuse prevention is a year long event. To kick off the month, pinwheels made by students at Rome Middle School will be placed at Toles, Temple & Wright. The blue pinwheels have been a traditional representation of child abuse prevention, Bartleson said.
"I think pinwheels stand for the joy of childhood," she reflected. "You look at the pinwheel blowing in the wind and it brings forth those memories you have from childhood, and we want all children to have a safe, stable and nurturing childhood."
Bartleson said they will be offering online opportunities on how people can support their neighbors and how they can help children build resilience, and Collins also added that the Rome-Floyd Commission for Children and Youth will be holding an entrepreneur class for families to find financial security on April 21 6-7:15 p.m. at Restoration Rome. For more information on services please visit their websites exchangeclubfrc.org or floyd.gafcp.org