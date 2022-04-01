Luke Chaffin, TT&W director of marketing and community engagement, LaDonna Collins Director of Rome-Floyd County Commission on Children and Youth, and Tina Bartleson, director of the Exchange Club Family Resource Center, thank volunteers for raising awareness of child abuse at the pinwheel ceremony Friday.
Volunteers hand one another pinwheels to plant in order to raise awareness for child abuse prevention.
Volunteers plant pinwheels to raise awareness for child abuse and neglect at Toles, Temple & Wright.
Community members pose next to the sign "Fostering Connections to Build Strong Families" after planting pinwheels in the ground.
Friday's pinwheel ceremony raised awareness about child abuse by planting hundreds of pinwheels in the grassy area at Toles, Temple & Wright.
"In times passed, each pinwheel used to stand for one case of confirmed child abuse and neglect," said Tina Bartleson, executive director of the Exchange Club Family Resource Center, one of the event's organizers. "What we want to spread with the pinwheels we placed is that each child has the potential to have safe, stable and nurturing homes, and we have that when we foster connections.
Toles, Temple & Wright director of communications, Luke Chaffin, said it's inspiring to sponsor a visible goal.
"With the building on Turner McCall Boulevard, it attracts the people that are driving by," he said. "Even if they don't know what we're doing, they're asking questions. It's great for awareness and it's great for bringing people together."
As cars passed the pinwheels, drivers acknowledged a sign that asked them to honk their horns in support.
Rome City Schools Board of Education member and Exchange Club board member, Will Byington, planted several pinwheels. He said the ceremony is important as students at RCS use both the Exchange Club's and Rome-Floyd County Commission on Children and Youth's resources.
Rome Middle School further assisted by making some of the pinwheels out of aluminum cans, Bartleson said.
Additionally, Exchange Club staff member, Danielle McDaniel, said the support from a variety of community members ranging from business owners, board members to nonprofit organizers helps spread the message to protect Rome's children. Organizations such as Floyd Count CASA, Rome-Floyd County Commission on Children and Youth, Harbor House Child Advocacy Center, and the Department of Family and Children Services came to help as well.
Each non profit has a role to play in stabilizing the community so it's important for them to support one another, Bartleson said.
She said the amount of people who came to support the event is "powerful." Rome-Floyd County Commission on Children and Youth director LaDonna Collins urged the community to prevent child neglect past the month of April.
"We want child abuse awareness to be on your minds every single month, not just the month of April because trauma happens every single day," she said.