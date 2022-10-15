Pink Day focuses on Importance of getting mammograms

Atrium Health Floyd will celebrate Pink Day this year on Oct. 21, National Mammography Day, which spotlights the importance of women taking preventive measures in the fight against breast cancer.

 Atrium Health Floyd
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In