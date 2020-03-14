Leaders of the Georgia Pinhoti Trail Association are working to enhance access to the linear trail which stretches from Flag Mountain, Alabama to a point near Ellijay in North Georgia.
"It's a long, slow process," said Mike Leonard, one of the founders of the trail who now lives in North Carolina.
The Georgia Pinhoti board of directors met in Lyerly on Saturday. The small Chattooga County town is seen as a potential trail hub for both the Pinhoti and the Great Eastern Trails.
"Over the next ten years I think our goals are to close some gaps in the trail," Leonard said. Increasing public and non-profit support are also keys to the future, according to Leonard.
When communities understand the value of trails, that type of support follows suit Rick Moon of Dalton said.
"It brings in hikers and mountain bikers from all over the country," Moon said. "It's gaining wider acceptance."
Because the trail is linear, Moon said connecting trails into the towns along the way is going to be important in the future.
"This trail ties North Georgia together like a string of pearls," Moon said.
The Great Eastern Trail is fundamentally laid out parallel to the Appalachian Trail and continues into Tennessee, Kentucky and all the way north into New York. Lyerly sits right at a fork where hikers can turn right and head toward Dalton on the Pinhoti and ultimately connections to the Benton MacKaye Trail and Applalachian Trail, or go left on the Great Eastern Trail.
Leonard said significant progress has been made through the years in getting the Pinhoti off roads and into the woods. There is a 22-mile road section from Cave Spring north into Chattooga County and a 26-mile road walk across the valley from Dalton toward Fort Mountain.
Leonard said that as recently as the late 1970s, 25% of the Appalachian Trail was a road walk.
"Right now our percentage is actually better than the Appalachian Trail was," Leonard said.
The biggest obstacle to getting off the road involves the need to deal with so many individual property owners.
Once a trail is developed and starts to draw a lot of use, it runs off a lot of what he called "riff-raff," Bill Hester of Ringgold said. Private property owners need to know that, he said.
Moon said road walks are not always bad, particularly for through hikers. He said they like the hotels and restaurants when they come off of Dug Gap near Dalton.
"When they blast across that valley, they do it well-rested and cleaned up," Moon said.
The trail board spent considerable time discussing the need to acquire the old Central of Georgia rail line all the way into Lyerly.
The line is owned by a non-profit group and the board hopes to start talk almost immediately to purchase the line. The line runs down to Huffaker Road in western Floyd County, part of which is known as the Simms Mountain Trail.
Leonard said if they are successful in purchasing the line, Lyerly could become a significant trailhead for hikers, bikers and equestrians.
"That's a long term goal and there are some issues that have to be worked through," Leonard said.
During the meeting, the group also discussed plans for a 25th anniversary celebration of the association however nothing related to that was finalized.