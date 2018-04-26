Phone records, police interviews make up 4th day of Abbott trial
The trial of Emerson Mack Abbott Jr., who is accused of killing a couple in their Terhune Road home on Jan. 23, 2015, is expected to carry over into next week, Judge Bryant Durham told jurors during the fourth day of proceedings Thursday.
His comments prefaced the playing a four-hour long video of Abbott being interviewed by GBI agent Earl Glover — who was called in to assist police — and Floyd County police Maj. Jeff Jones on Feb. 11, 2015, the day he was arrested on theft by conversion charges. Later, on Feb. 24, two murder charges were filed against Abbott.
According to information presented in court:
Prosecutors worked to show disparities in Abbott’s stories about what happened on the day of the murder by showing an initial interview between Glover and Abbott on Feb. 4, 2015 and then the Feb. 11 interview.
In the first interview, Abbott told Glover he left to get his then-girlfriend Kelly McCleskey’s daughter from Pepperell High around 1:40-1:45 p.m. on Jan. 23.
However, McCleskey testified Wednesday that Abbott left around 2:45 p.m., after she saw him coming back from the direction of the crime scene holding a black shotgun, which police believe to be the weapon used in the killings.
Also in that interview, Abbott told Glover the last time he had used the shotgun was a week before when he went coyote hunting. McCleskey said she had heard gunshots prior to Abbott walking back to the home.
The Feb. 11 interview came about after the victims’ family shared a bank statement with police showing a $7,500 check written by Myra Reeves and cashed by Abbott. Police allege Abbott forced Myra Reeves to write the check prior to killing her.
Abbott did initially not tell police about the check, which was cashed by him at the SunTrust Bank in West Rome about the same time a family friend discovered the bodies, until the Feb. 11 interview.
Abbott’s defense claims the check was given to him to complete tree work. Prosecutors countered that claim Thursday by having Don McDermont, the owner of a tree service company, testify he quoted the removal of 26 trees on the victims’ property at $5,500.
Kevin Garrett, who was a GBI analyst at the time of the investigation, explained the gathering of phone records and the use of software for police to interpret them in a way to put together Abbott’s location — based on cell tower coverage areas — around the time of the killings.
Abbott made five calls to James Reeves on Jan. 23, including two calls which put him in the area of Terhune Road around the time police believe the killings occurred. Garrett concluded because of the very short duration of the calls that none were answered.
The areas of the other calls were used by prosecutors in an attempt to show that after leaving his home, Abbott traveled to West Rome — where he also made a $4,431 payment at Quick Loans Title Pawn, to get McCleskey’s car back — and then traveled south to Pepperell High School.