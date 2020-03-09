With the new training facility set to open in two weeks, the second phase of the special purpose, local option sales tax-funded Floyd County Jail renovations begin.
The second phase of renovations will tackle expanding the medical facility and adding a mental health wing to the jail.
The jail currently has four medical beds and zero mental health beds. After the renovations and wing construction is complete, the jail will have 20 medical beds and 20 to 30 mental health beds.
Currently, the project totals out to nearly $6 million from a combination of 2013 and 2017 SPLOST funds.
The construction will be taking place in Side 5 of the Floyd County Jail, 2526 New Calhoun Highway.
According to FCSO Maj. Bob Sapp, the jail staff and inmate workers have already begun some light demolition in preparation for the major work, which will be conducted by Carroll Daniel Construction.
"That's a big job, because everything back there is concrete and steel," he said.
The jail staff also has already begun setting up a tracking system for the tools that will be used during construction, so that they don't fall into inmate hands.
"There's a big security issue with tools coming and going, because of all the sharp tools that are used and the tools that could be deadly," Sapp said.
"We have to check every tool in and every tool out every day."
This week, Carroll Daniel Construction will start the hard demolition, which will take down structural parts of the building, such as walls and floors.
Floyd County Prison Warden Mike Long will be supplying the construction company with an inmate workforce for that as well, helping save the jail even more money on the project.
Sapp said that Facilities Manager Tony Hufstetler is overseeing the construction every day and will be working with the Carroll Daniel site manager.
Sapp went on to say that while most facilities would board inmates out for a construction project of this size, the jail is going to be continuing to house inmates throughout the process. This is due to the large size of the jail and the cost of boarding out inmates.
"We're going to have to be very vigilant to prevent escapes and to maintain the facility's security," he said.
The medical facility is set to be finished by December and the mental health unit is set to be finished in December 2021, according to Sapp.