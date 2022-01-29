Davies Shelter Executive Director Devon Smyth, Low Income Investment Fund Market Director for Southeast LaToya Kyle, President and CEO of Laurel Street Investments Dionne Nelson, South Rome Alliance Executive Director Jake Hager, SRA Community Chair Mary McHenry, SRA Chair Gary Waters, Rome Mayor Sundai Stevenson and Goldman Sachs Urban Investment Group Managing Director Yarojin “Roj” Robinson turn over the first shovels full of dirt on what will be the South Meadows Apartment Homes off Pollock Street in South Rome.
Rome Mayor Sundai Stevenson thanked the several agencies who worked together to make the South Meadows project a possibility as well as South Rome Alliance Executive Director Jake Hager. “Thank you for what you’re doing for the City of Rome.”
South Rome Alliance Chair Gary Waters thanked several agencies for their work toward the South Meadows project on Pollock Street. He especially noted the work of former chair Brent Bell who Waters said saw the project all the way through prior to rolling off the board on Dec. 31.
Ceremonial shovels sit in the dirt on the South Meadows property on Pollack Street. The 80-unit South Meadows project off Pollock Street is a partnership between Laurel Street, a North Carolina-based housing developer, and the South Rome Alliance.
John Bailey
John Bailey
John Bailey
An artist’s rendering for South Meadows withstands the wind as South Rome Alliance board members prepare to take photos with ceremonial shovels at the site off Pollock Street on Friday.
John Bailey
Rome Exchange Club and Rome Rotary Club member Harry Wise sings the national anthem during the groundbreaking ceremony on Pollock Street on Friday.
John Bailey
South Rome Alliance Executive Director Jake Hager speaks to a crowd about the vision of creating an affordable community on the location of a closed plant in South Rome.
John Bailey
John Bailey
Rev. Carey Ingram says a prayer prior to the ceremonial groundbreaking for South Meadows an $22 million 80-unit community planned for South Rome on Pollock Street.
Local leaders applauded the next step for the South Rome Alliance to turn a dilapidated location of a former meat packing plant into a vision for the future of the area.
A ceremonial groundbreaking for a $22 million housing community in South Rome was held Friday at the location of the former Curtis plant on Pollock Street.
The location had long been on the radar for redevelopment. A push by the Alliance backed by the city as well as developers and an urban investment initiative by financial giant Goldman Sachs made it happen. Of the $22 million price tag $17 million will be funded through tax credits, which have been purchased through the firm’s One Million Black Women initiative.
The plan is to build an 80-unit affordable housing community to boost an ailing neighborhood.
“On this ground will be safe and affordable housing,” SRA Chair Gary Waters said. “When public, private and non-profit sectors can come together to do a project like this — it will make a difference in the life of our citizens.”
He credited much of the heavy lifting on the project to outgoing SRA chair Brent Bell, who rolled off the board on Dec. 31 after a two year term, and the City of Rome.
“It’s good to live in a community where local officials and staff make things happen instead of citing reasons they can’t,” Waters said.
It’s been a long time coming, City Manager Sammy Rich said. He talked about numerous meetings concerning the property dating back to 2006 when he came in as the role of assistant to former city manager John Bennett.
Rich also thanked private investors like Greg Sumner, J.C. Abdou and Mark Sidwell who paid to have the packing plant demolished.
The buildings will be built by North Carolina-based Laurel Street — the firm that has brought attractive housing developments, like Burrell Square, to the area.
When the project was announced in late 2020, Lee Cochran, senior vice president for development at Laurel Street, said it would be a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments alongside greenspaces and a club house.
Rent was projected to range from $250 a month for the cheapest one-bedroom to $1,000 a month for the most expensive three-bedroom.
Residents also will be able to use space at the neighboring Davies Shelter South Meadows Farm to grow flowers and food.
Additionally, land at the end of the street, on the Coosa River, is slated to be home to a community boathouse and river access area funded by the 2017 SPLOST package.