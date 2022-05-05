Groundbreaking for the amphitheater at the Rome Floyd County Library is expected to happen in the next few weeks, County Commission Vice Chair Allison Watters said.
The amphitheater project has been underway for several years. It's funded by Dr. and Mrs. Charles Sennett in memory of their late son and will be named the Chuck O. Sennett III Pavilion.
Watters said the generous donation is the largest private donation made to the county.
Recently, the project received approval of all permits, meaning construction can start soon. The county awarded the contract to Multi-Craft. Construction will take several months, but Watters said she hopes the outdoor events facility will be finished by this fall.
She added that the county is excited to break ground and get one step closer to celebrating with the community.
County Commission Chair Wright Bagby said the amphitheater will be used for small events such as plays and concerts, and could even host a Shakespeare festival.
Additionally, it will give people a view of the river as they browse art pieces or listen to live performances.
"This is just a great gift from the Sennette family -- to memorialize their son, but also to recognize that the arts have a special place in Rome and Floyd county," Watters said.
Further details and final decisions on construction dates will be reviewed at a called meeting set for 9 a.m. Tuesday at the library, 205 Riverside Parkway.