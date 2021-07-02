When you walk into the new Pepperell Middle School, you first see the Pepperell Dragon, gifted to the Lindale Store and community back in 1926, with the cafeteria and media center on either side of the entrance.
The $21.5 million education local option sales tax project was approved by voters in 2017 and construction started in mid-2020.
"The students are going to be coming to a brand new school and an environment that's more conducive to learning," Floyd County Schools Board Chair Tony Daniel said.
When crafting the building, administrators took suggestions from the teachers and staff at the school into consideration.
The school system is using exit-only doors and fewer entrances to enhance security. The media center and lunchroom will be located closer to the front office, since these are often the most visited areas of a school.
They also took requests into consideration when they were designing the special education rooms, including installing outlets at a different height and putting washer and dryer setups in the main suite.
There are also new safety measures in place in case of an emergency, including "area of rescue" sections at the top of each stair tower.
According to Facilities Manager Jack Gardner, if someone was on the second floor of the building and unable to make it down the stairs during an emergency, they can push a button and wait for assistance. The four stair towers have fire protection for up to two hours.
When designing the school, Gardner and staff made sure to use materials that would be low maintenance in the long run, such as no-wax floors and special roof paneling that's made out of recyclable material.
"A lot of effort was put in to reduce the cost of maintaining this building for the next 50 years," Gardner said.
While students will be starting the school year in the new building, the gym won't be ready until September, due to materials being on back order.
Gardner explained that a factory in Texas had to stop production earlier this year due to the snow storms and another caught on fire.
Right now, they can't install the new floor in the gym until they put the new roof on it.
Superintendent Glenn White said they'll still have physical education at the school, but it will mostly be outside or in the new weight room.
In the near future, White wants the community to come out to the new middle school building and see what they invested their tax dollars in.