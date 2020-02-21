Despite the wind and the mid-30s temperature, around 80 people gathered together to celebrate Georgia Arbor Day and the 30th anniversary of Rome becoming a Tree City USA.
Rome Arborist Terry Paige welcomed attendees and talked about the 13 trees the City of Rome Tree Board planted in Parks Hoke Park on Hardy Avenue.
According to Paige, the trees are Willow Oaks and they have a "vigorous growth rate." The leaves grow dark green and turn a bright orange in the fall.
Once the trees reach full maturity in eight to 10 years, they will be 70 to 80 ft tall and have a leaf span of 40 to 50 ft.
The South Rome Early Learning Center Singers were originally going to perform a "musical tree-t" but because of the early morning black ice scare, school was cancelled.
Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Director Todd Wofford went over some of the improvements and projects that will be coming to Parks Hoke over the next few years.
A covered basketball court is the biggest project on the list, which will be covered by 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax funds. Wofford said the project should start within the next few years.
The director also said some new grills will be placed in the park as well as replacing some broken picnic tables.
"This is one of our nicest neighborhood parks and the kids love it," he said. "Come by in the summer and you'll see the playground full."
Mary McHenry, secretary from South Rome Redevelopment Corporation, led the dedication for Arbor Day, describing South Rome as a vibrant community.
"The South Rome Redevelopment Corporation would like to dedicate these trees to the citizens of Rome and Floyd County... and we believe that we will be a community like a tree planted by the rivers of the water," she said.
Mayor Bill Collins and County Commissioner Allison Watters read the Arbor Day Proclamation at the event.
The mayor went over his own personal history with the park, which once hosted a recreation center and a pool. One of the surrounding streets also had a grocery store and other businesses alongside the park, he said.
"This was times when it was segregated and all the black folks from all sides of town used to come over here to swim," he said.
"It was the most beautiful walk that I can remember as a kid growing up."
After the proclamation, Collins welcomed former Mayor Jamie Doss up to the podium, who stated it was a "tree-mendous" time to get together to celebrate trees.
Mike Brunson of the Georgia Forestry Commission presented the Tree City Award towards the end of the event.
Tree City USA is a national organization dedicated to “greening communities across the country” and taking care of trees in urban areas. This marks Rome's 30th anniversary of becoming a member of the organization.