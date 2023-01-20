Second Avenue was blocked for a time on Thursday after a pedestrian was struck by a person driving a white GMC Sierra and knocked off the bridge into the path below. The pedestrian later died from wounds sustained in the incident.
A pedestrian who was struck by a truck and knocked off the Second Avenue Bridge Thursday afternoon died overnight and police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, according to Rome police.
"We're trying to figure out the source of why the truck ran off the road," RPD Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett said.
David Floyd, 66, of Rome, was headed northbound on Second Avenue in a GMC Sierra at approximately 2:40 p.m. when it left the road and struck 35-year-old Jacob Pepper of Bartlesville, Okla. near Safe Lock and Key. Pepper was knocked off the bridge in the collision and landed on the sidewalk area that passes under the bridge.
Floyd then travelled further down the road before clipping a white Toyota Sienna which was also heading northbound on Second Avenue then hitting trees near Atrium Health Floyd before stopping.
Floyd was taken to the hospital for treatment and another person Eliseo Lopez, who was in the Sienna, was also transported.
Witnesses at the scene said the truck didn't appear to be under control by the driver and had been scraping against the side of the raised sidewalk on the bridge.