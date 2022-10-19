The 49th Annual Peach State Marching Festival returns to Barron Stadium Saturday morning.
The festival is comprised of 25 marching bands from high schools across Georgia and will also include schools from Knoxville, Tennessee, and Huntsville, Alabama, this year.
Over 2,600 participants will perform throughout the day, , starting with Rockmart High School at 9 a.m. and finishing with Rome High School's performance at 9:30 p.m. Also, Rome Middle School will perform an exhibition at 3:40 p.m.
The competition started in 1973 as a joint fundraiser for the West Rome and East Rome high school bands. The schools combined in 1992 to become Rome High School. It's believed that Gordon Lee High School from Chickamauga has attended every year.
As there are over 80 buses expected, there's a tremendous amount of logistical support needed from the City of Rome. All buses will be parked behind the levee at Heritage Park, and the bands will prep and sortie from there, usually arriving about two hours before their scheduled performance.
"We'll have officers assisting with the festival, both on-duty, and off-duty working privately for organizers. We're well-versed in moving this many buses and kids around," said Rome Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett.
Bands are to line up under the the levee underpass 10 minutes before performance, then they will be escorted across Second Avenue to Barron Stadium.
Immediately after Rome High School's performance, there will be an award ceremony. Best in class trophies will be awarded for superior or excellent ratings. The David L. Walters Grand Championship Trophy, named after the long-serving director of Jacksonville State's "Marching Southerners," will be awarded to the band with the highest score in combined Classes A and AA.
The T. Eugene Inglis Grand Championship Trophy -- named after Gene Inglis, who retired after 29 years with Rome City Schools -- will be presented to the band with the highest score in combined AAA, AAAA and Open Classes based on final judges score.
Finally, the Don Everett Outstanding Musical Performance Trophy will be awarded to the band with the highest musical score of the day, regardless of class. Don Everett was the founder of The Music Room on Broad Street in Rome; he died in 2009.
The bands vary in size from the smallest, at 45 members, to over 200 members for the largest.
This annual event is a major fundraiser for the band program at Rome City Schools. However, with over 5,000 participants and spectators, it's estimated that the festival delivers an economic impact of almost $700,000 to the City of Rome.
The festival starts Saturday morning at Barron Stadium. Tickets are $10 and available at the gate. Cash and credit cards will be accepted.