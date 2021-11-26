A payment plan increase for all Floyd County employees is expected to be included in the 2022 budget.
According to County Manager Jamie McCord, county officials began considering a pay increase for Floyd County employees in the spring to help retain and recruit employees in various departments. Several agencies, including the Floyd County Superior Court, have voiced concern about low staffing.
County officials began surveying other Georgia communities similar to Floyd County to see what their pay plan is like.
They ultimately decided raise the employee base pay by $2,500 for current employees as well as adding a $2,500 increase for starting pay for new employees.
However, some employees will receive a different pay increase based their most recent salary increase This includes law enforcement, who had an across the board pay plan increase in 2020.
This increase will be covered by a recent uptick in tax digest as well sales tax revenue in the area, McCord said.
Floyd County Commissioners will hold a workshop on Monday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Caucus Room in the Floyd County Administration Building at 12 E. 4th Ave. to discuss the budget and make any changes.
Right now, McCord said they're still working on a list of capital projects, purchases over $10,000, and non-capital projects, under $10,000. list.
They're also incorporating the matching grants for American Rescue Plan Act projects they've applied for through the state.
However, the county is still waiting from a response from the state on which matching grants they may receive. The ARPA projects focus on water, broadband and recreation.
If all project grants are approved by the state, the county would dedicate $13 million of their $19 million in ARPA funds. The county will decide on which projects to fund once they receive a response from the state.
The county budget is expected to be passed in December, but commissioners may have to make adjustments in January depending on the state's response.
Commissioners are also considering using some of the ARPA funds to cover insurance premium pay for essential employees who couldn't work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.