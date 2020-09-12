Once Public Animal Welfare Services accepts the final bid and orders their new transport trailer, they’ll be able to drive 70 to 80 animals at a time to rescues around the country.
Right now, that’s a rough estimate, according to Director Jeff Mitchell. But with the extended cab pickup truck the department recently purchased and having the opportunity to design their own trailer, it’ll be somewhere around that range.
It’s all dependent on what the trailer looks like once it’s insulated and two air conditioning units are installed inside the trailer.
The project is being funded by a Petco Shelter and Adoption Grant, which is about $20,000. Last Tuesday, the Floyd County Commission approved the $2,000 purchase of a 2008 F-250 extended cab pickup truck and Mitchell estimates the trailer to be about $12,000. The remaining funds will be used to purchase “rough and tough” transportation crates, he said.
They’ve already begun using the extended cab truck to transport some cats from Floyd Felines and Friends to an out-of-state rescue.
The director expects to have the trailer ready by January to begin their rescue transports out of state. Once it arrives, they’ll wrap both the truck and trailer with the PAWS logo.
“The place that is building them is currently behind on production,” Mitchell said. “Normally, it would be a month and a half to two months, but now there is a three to four month time frame for building it.”
The truck and trailer will also be used to transport animals to local adoption events.
While Pup-a-Palooza has been canceled for the year, Mitchell is planning on setting up some kind of auction online for people to bid on the dog houses that were made for the event, with all proceeds going to the animal shelter.
However, they also might be part of Howl-O-Ween at Ridge Ferry Dog Park on Oct. 22. The dog-friendly adoption event is being sponsored by PAWS and Friends of the Dog Park. Mitchell said they might save them for the event, if the pandemic doesn’t worsen.