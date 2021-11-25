Beginning in January, Rome and Floyd County residents will receive with their water bills a copy of the new ordinance banning outside tethering of dogs that will go into effect on Feb. 1.
The tether ban was passed in late June in the county and city, as well as in Cave Spring. Under the ordinance, animals will not be allowed to be on a chain or tether outside a residence unless the owner is present.
To help educate residents, PAWS put in place a long-term grace period to give people enough time to become aware of the law and put together a fenced in yard or suitable replacement for tethering.
"We're going to put it on the water bills for January and I'll also be going door to door campaigning in some of our areas that are known for animal control issues," PAWS Director Jeff Mitchell said.
"We have some groups coming in that are more than happy to assist anyone, whether it be putting up the fence or something else," Mitchell said.
Once the ordinance is in effect, animal control officers will oversee the enforcement but they will be supplemented by police officers and sheriff’s deputies.
A person who does not comply with a warning could have their dog taken away or face a fine.
Additionally, under the new ordinance, that dog owner would have to pay for the care of their pet at PAWS while they await a trial. This applies to all animal control violations in the city and county.
"We're not trying to hurt anyone, we want to educate them as much as possible," Mitchell said. "Once it's in place, we'll individually educate anyone we can."