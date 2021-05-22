Across the country, animal shelters and rescues are seeing a return of “pandemic puppies,” or animals that were adopted during the pandemic.
In an article from The Hill, shelters and rescues across the U.S. say they experienced a rise in adoptions during the pandemic, but are now seeing a lot of those animals returned by their owners.
Floyd County Public Animal Welfare Services Director Jeff Mitchell attributes this current rise to the fact that the pandemic is over and people are starting to get back to normal.
“During the pandemic, people were stuck at home and wanting that companion,” he said. “Now that things are getting back to normal, we have people going back to work and can’t spend as much time with the animal.”
Mitchell said they are seeing a similar trend at PAWS, but it’s not as bad as the rest of the country. He estimates that about 15% of the animals adopted last year have now been surrendered.
The director partially attributes their lack of returns to how they work with the potential adopter.
Before an adoption is complete at PAWS, the staff goes over what all the responsibilities the owner will have, as well as the trauma a dog experiences when it’s surrendered.
“We make several appointments with the potential adopter and let them interact with the dog,” Mitchell said. “If they have any kids or other animals, we also test that to make sure they get along.”
While PAWS isn’t heavily affected by this national trend, their rescue partners are. Mitchell said some of the rescues are having to turn down transports from PAWS because they themselves are full.
“While we’re getting 15% of our animals back, they’re getting 20 to 30%,” he said. “Thankfully, we’re partnered with a lot of rescues all across the country so it hasn’t been too hard.”
Still, as the shelter enters puppy and kitten season, they’re having to deal with the large influx of animals and the increase in returns and surrenders at the same time. Mitchell is already planning more transports and some adoption events in the near future to create more space at PAWS.
Over the summer, he plans to slowly reopen the facility back up to the public, starting with getting rid of scheduled visits in mid-June. However, he doesn’t know when they’ll get back to full hours.
You can schedule an appointment at PAWS at 99 North Avenue and by calling 706-236-4545. Their hours are Monday through Friday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.