Public Animal Welfare Services is working on creating an animal welfare board made up of Floyd County citizens to oversee ordinance amendments and vicious dog classifications.
According to PAWS Director Jeff Mitchell, Floyd County used to have their own animal welfare board, but that was eventually dissolved when a different group took over the board's duties.
Since that board is no longer able to meet, Mitchell began working on a proposal for another board.
The group will essentially have two main duties: review proposed animal welfare ordinances and oversee vicious dog classifications.
If a dog is accused of vicious acts, such as attacking someone, and could be be restricted under the vicious dog law, the board has to hold a hearing where the owners can make their case. If the dog is classified as vicious, certain measures are put in place -- such as stricter housing -- and the animal must be registered as vicious with the county. In addition to this, the owner must pay a $6,000 insurance or surety bond.
Under Georgia O.C.G.A. 4-8-25, this must be overseen by either an animal welfare board or the county's probate court.
The board would also hold hearings and reviews for any proposed animal ordinance amendment before they make a recommendation on it to the Floyd County Commission.
"This will give people a chance to voice their opinion and hear how it will affect the community before we give it a chance to pass," Mitchell said.
The board would be made up of about eight members. They also would have an advisory committee made up of different animal experts, such as animal control officers and veterinarians, who they can refer to when making a case for ordinances.
The next step for Mitchell is to present the idea to the county commissioners during caucus before their meeting to get their feedback before they approve the board.