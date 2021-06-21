Public Animal Welfare Services reopened Monday with no appointment necessary.
The new hours of operation for the facility at 99 North Ave. are Monday through Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The shelter is closed to the public Wednesdays and Sundays.
Fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear a mask, while masks are recommended for unvaccinated persons.
“We have been looking forward to a time when we can welcome our community back through our doors to see the fantastic pets we have available for adoption. We appreciate everyone’s patience during the past year,” Director Jeff Mitchell said.
There are new processes to adopt. All adoptions require an application and, prior to going home with their new families, all animals will need to be up to date on age appropriate vaccines, microchipped and spayed/neutered.
The cost to adopt is $40 for a dog, and $35 for a feline. Puppies under the age of 6 months are not available for adoption. To see the pets currently available for adoption at PAWS, visit AdoptAPet.com.
For more information, contact PAWS at 706-236-4545.