Public Animal Welfare Services has received a $20,000 grant from the Petco Foundation that they plan to use for an animal transportation unit.
PAWS director Jeff Mitchell said they applied for the Petco Shelter and Adoption Grant last June and just recently got the confirmation that they got it.
Mitchell said that they are looking at different trailers and vehicles to find out what would be the best fit for the shelter. They want something that will hold about 20 to 30 animals and cages, he said, and it also should be climate controlled so the animals remain comfortable during the trip.
The vehicle would be used to transport cats and dogs to adoption events around the county and to other shelters and rescues. PAWS organizes dozens of animal transports to out-of-state rescues and shelters throughout the year. By doing this, Mitchell said, it frees up more space at the shelter.
Right now, the shelter has to rent vehicles for out-of-state transportation. By getting their own unit, PAWS could cut back on the costs for doing these transports.
"Each transport costs us on average, depending on where it's going, anywhere from $800 to $1,200," Mitchell said.
The unit would also be used for emergency evacuation situations, such as a tornado or severe storm. Many people choose not to evacuate an area during a storm because they don't have a way to bring their pets with them.
"This would allow us the capability to go into those areas (being evacuated) and retrieving the animals so those families can seek shelter somewhere else that's safe, while their animals are being taken care of," Mitchell said.
The grant is one of many the shelter applied for last year and Mitchell said he hopes that more will come PAWS' way.