This is just one of dozens of kittens at Floyd County PAWS with an uncertain future. Adoptions help, but the best way to keep the cat and kitten population down is for Floyd County residents to spay or neuter their pets.
Each day Floyd County residents surrender 10 to 15 cats or litters of kittens to PAWS. Adoptions and rescues can’t keep up with those numbers. Having cats spayed or neutered is the best way to help control the county’s pet population.
Severo Avila
There are currently about 115 cats at Floyd County PAWS and half that number are kittens. Adopting a cat costs $35 and visitors are welcome on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 1-5 p.m.
Severo Avila
The problem may not be visible for many Rome residents now, but Floyd County PAWS is at capacity. And if the problem continues, the community could start seeing and feeling the effects.
There are currently more than 115 cats at Floyd County PAWS. And half of those are kittens. And each day, more arrive.
The best way to help is for Rome and Floyd County residents to be responsible pet owners and have their cats spayed or neutered.
“That would help tremendously,” said Allison Wright, adoption coordinator at PAWS. “That would cut down so much on the number of stray cats. That’s the main problem.”
Each day Wright sees 10 to 15 Floyd County residents come to PAWS to surrender their own cats or to bring in litters of kittens they’ve found.
“If we take in 15 cats each day and adopt out 3, you can see how those numbers don’t add up in our favor,” she said. “You can see how it gets overwhelming.”
Cats can reproduce up to six times a year. If they have six kittens each, and those kittens then mature and have their own, the population quickly explodes. Also, kittens can go into heat as early as 5 months old.
Some of the area organizations that offer low cost spay/neuter options include: