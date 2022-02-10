An ordinance that bans the unassisted tethering of an animal in Rome and since compliance can lead to a financial obligation, PAWS is offering to provide fencing and adequate outdoor shelters for dogs.
While the assistance is offered through PAWS, it's a partnership with American Rescue Foundation of Rome and Rome for the Rescues.
"If we need to, we can help pay for their fencing or pay for most of it," PAWS Director Jeff Mitchell said. "We don't want to get people in trouble, we're just trying to take care of the animals."
If a Floyd County resident is reported for tethering their dog and found to be in violation of the ordinance, they'll be cited and would have to appear in Magistrate Court. The judge would then set a fine, which can be upward of $1,300 and 60 days in jail.
Additionally, under the new ordinance, that dog owner would have to pay for the care of their pet at PAWS while they await a trial. This applies to all animal control violations in the city and county.
Last year, the city and county commission alongside Cave Spring council voted to ban unassisted tethering in the area. Essentially that means a dog can not be tethered or tied up outside without the owner present.
On Feb. 1, this new ordinance officially went into effect, along with new guidelines for adequate sheltering. Under the new definition for adequate sheltering, the structure must have a protective covering and adequately sized space to keep the animal in good health.
For any questions about meeting the new regulations and ordinances, you can call PAWS at 706-236-4537 or visit the facility at 99 North Ave.
The hours have recently been updated and the building is open Monday through Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The facility is closed to the public Wednesdays, but people can schedule an appointment to visit. On Sundays, the facility is closed all day.