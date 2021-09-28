PAWS will be representing Floyd County at Pet Adoption Day at the Governor's Mansion on Oct. 24.
According to Director Jeff Mitchell, the county's public animal welfare services is among the 10 to 15 humane society, shelter and rescue groups invited to attend.
Right now, he said he is waiting on further guidance on details such as what animals they can bring and how many. Mitchell said he's looking at bringing around 20 dogs and 20 cats if possible.
This will be the fourth annual Pet Adoption Day and Georgia Grown Festival to take place at the Governor’s Mansion, and the first time PAWS has had the opportunity to participate in the event. To date, the event has helped find homes for over 100 dogs, two cats and one hamster.
Mitchell said he is looking forward to making new connections with other rescue groups and animal shelters for future rescue transports and adoption events.
"To only be one of a few chosen to be there, I'm super excited. It's a great opportunity for our shelter and a great opportunity for our county to show how much we care about animal welfare and how hard we work to find homes for our pets," he said. "I'm just in awe."
The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Governor's Mansion in Atlanta.
Those interested in attending the adoption event can register by visiting Gov. Brian Kemp's office webpage and go to the tab marked Mansion and look at Mansion Events.