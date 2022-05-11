Floyd County Commissioners are considering reinstating an animal welfare board to take some of the responsibilities and burdens off of Public Animal Welfare Services and Floyd County Probate Court.
Floyd County had an animal welfare board for several years before it was dissolved in 2018 after commissioners decided the board was inefficient.
It was replaced by North Georgia Animal Partnership. However, the group ended up being dissolved during 2020, leaving Floyd County without a committee to handle animal welfare issues.
The group would essentially have two main duties: review proposed animal welfare ordinances and oversee vicious dog classifications.
If a dog is accused of vicious acts, such as attacking someone, and could be restricted under the vicious dog law, the board has to hold a hearing where the owners can make their case. If the dog is classified as vicious, certain measures are put in place — such as stricter housing — and the animal must be registered as vicious with the county. In addition to this, the owner must pay a $6,000 insurance or surety bond.
Under Georgia O.C.G.A. 4-8-25, this must be overseen by either an animal welfare board or the county’s probate court.
The board would also hold hearings and reviews for any proposed animal ordinance amendments before they make a recommendation on it to the Floyd County Commission.
While speaking to Floyd County Commissioners during caucus Tuesday, PAWS Director Jeff Mitchell proposed a five member board on three year staggered terms.
Commissioners agreed that the welfare board is needed in the county, with Vice Chair Allison Watters stating that while NGAP had served a good purpose, it wasn't sustainable long-term.
"One thing I would ask and add to that is training for the new board... these cases are going to be emotional and we need to be operating on factual information," Watters said. "We need people on the board who are knowledgeable about the laws and actually serve the board's purpose."
Mitchell said the next step would be drafting the ordinance before the commissioners approve it and begin recruiting members.