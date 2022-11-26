Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp visits with two of the dogs brought to the Pet Adoption Day and Georgia Grown Festival at the Governor’s Mansion. PAWS director Jeff Mitchell (from right) is joined by volunteers Jeremy Clay, Harrison Dupree and Mike Williams of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.
Animal control officer Jeff Mitchell shows off some of the new system’s benefits including quick access to animals’ information, in this file photo. The system also alerts staff when someone is not allowed to adopt an animal. Mitchell said the new program makes it quicker and easier for people to adopt animals and it makes PAWS staff more efficient.
Contributed
Public Animal Welfare Services Director Jeff Mitchell is leaving his post due to his family relocating to Walker County.
Mitchell started working for Floyd County in 2014, where he started in animal control, and was eventually named animal control director in 2019.
Mitchell came to Floyd County from the Georgia Department of Corrections.
Mitchell quickly earned respect and praise from his fellow employees due to his work ethic, positive attitude, and empathetic demeanor.
Mitchell is also credited with organizing key partnerships with Rome Police and the County Sheriffs department to create the Cruelty to Animals Task Force.
“We found, unfortunately, that animal cruelty is a gateway crime to a lot of other things, including cruelty to children,” Mitchell said.
Most recently a report of cruelty to animals at a home on Morton Bend Road led to the arrest of four people being charged with cruelty to children and a disabled adult.
Prior to Mitchell’s involvement, most cruelty to animal crimes stopped at the ordinance level, meaning the accused simply paid a fine, and the crime was not reportable.
“However through the partnership, we were better able to turn some of these charges into state felony and misdemeanors, so people were not simply able to move to another jurisdiction and continue to mistreat animals,” he said.
Since creating the task force last year, he’s overseen 70 arrests involving over 200 felony 180 misdemeanor cruelty to animal charges.
The year prior to the creation of the partnerships, there were only three felony charges brought.
Mitchell used his knowledge of computers to update operations at Animal Control and P.A.W.S. by creating software to document and manage the shelter animals and calls for service.
Since his appointment as the Animal Control Director, he’s maintained a 95% live outcome rate for the shelter animals, implemented dozens of new programs to reduce intake, increase rescues and adoptions, and promote spay/neuter and animal welfare.
He was able to balance the competing and, sometimes, oppositional goals of the public, rescue groups, animal welfare organizations, regulatory agencies, staff and volunteers.
Mitchell even visited the Governor’s Mansion last October, when Floyd County PAWS was one of 15 animal welfare organizations invited to a special adoption event by First Lady Marty Kemp.
“I’ve just been lucky to work with some truly talented and dedicated people, and been supported by a whole community,” Mitchell said.