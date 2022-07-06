Kevin is a puppy at PAWS currently looking for his forever home. Due to the heat, which raises the risk of diseases, the shelter in Rome is open only by appointment. Call 706-236-4545 to schedule a visit.
Brookie is one of the many dogs up for adoption at PAWS, which is currently filled to capacity.
Several cats rescued in a hoarding case are available for adoption at PAWS, the county's animal shelter.
Hugo was brought in to PAWS by a family who found him as a stray, but couldn't keep him. His adoption fee is already paid.
Several cats rescued in a hoarding case are available for adoption at PAWS, 99 North Ave. in Rome.
Floyd County Public Animal Welfare Services is currently at full capacity as they struggle to find people to adopt pets or get already stressed rescue organizations to accept transports.
Summer is usually the hardest time of the year for the animal shelter as the warm weather brings about puppy and kitten season. It's a time of more breeding, which leads to a significant increase in litters.
The warm weather also brings a lot of diseases and infections that quickly spread between animals.
"Disease control is, unfortunately, a major factor this time of year," PAWS Director Jeff Mitchell said. "That's why we're doing appointments only at this time, so we can limit exposures. And that way, we don't have do any euthanizations, either."
The animal shelter has lowered their adoption fee for dogs from $40 to $25 to try and encourage adoptions. That fee covers shots, spay/neuter surgeries and microchipping.
In order to alleviate crowding, and avoid euthanizing any animals, PAWS also attempts to transport animals to rescue groups and animal shelters around the country. But the overcrowding problem isn't just here; animal welfare groups are dealing with their own influx of puppies and kittens in their respective areas and aren't taking in very many from outside.
"We usually do transports as large as 15 or 20 animals, but recently it's been more like five or seven animals at a time," Mitchell said.
People can help by adopting or fostering a dog from PAWS and making appointments at the shelter. You can call 706-236-4545 to schedule an appointment.
The shelter also isn't doing any doggy day outs at this time because of the heat, but Mitchell said they plan to let people take dogs out to play again once temperatures begin to cool off somewhat.
People can also donate to the shelter by visiting the PAWS page on the FloydCountyGA.gov website and clicking on "Donate to PAWS." There you can find a list of needs, as well as a link to a PayPal account to make monetary donations.