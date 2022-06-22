Floyd County Public Animal Welfare Services is at maximum capacity as many people have surrendered their dogs or have been cited for improper care during the recent intense heat.
The summer months always bring challenges to the shelter, with staff seeing an influx of puppies and kittens. That's only exacerbated by the summer heat, PAWS Director Jeff Mitchell said. In addition, the rescues up north take fewer transports since they are also in the thick of puppy and kitten season.
"Our breeding season is year-round, while theirs is mainly in the summer. We've been able to do some transports, but our biggest ones are in the fall and winter," Mitchell said.
Mitchell is also struggling to schedule adoption events, since many of them usually take place outside.
"People aren't wanting to go out as much because of the heat so our adoption events have been taking place here (at the PAWS facility)," he said.
Since the heat wave started earlier this month, at least three animals have died in Floyd County from heat-related causes and they're investigating several others. Mitchell said the animals died after being chained up and not having any access to shade or water.
"During this time, we're not doing any warnings. If we see that your dog is chained up in the direct sunlight, you'll get a citation," Mitchell said.
Mitchell urges all pet owners to keep their animals inside as much as possible during the heat advisory. Any outdoor pets should have plenty of water and some kind of shelter in the shade, not the direct sunlight.
"A shelter in the sunlight could still be hot. You want to make sure the animal has a nice shaded area to cool down in," Mitchell said.
Still, owners should regularly check on their outdoor pets to make sure they have plenty of water and look for signs of heat exhaustion, such as excessive panting, dry nose or increased heart rate.
River Remedy Brewing is hosting a fundraising and adoption event for PAWS this Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at 320 Glenn Milner Boulevard. Several fully-vetted dogs and cats will be available for adoption for $35 to $40.
PAWS is open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, except for Wednesday, which is appointment only. You can visit the shelter at 99 North Ave. or call 706-236-4545 with any questions.