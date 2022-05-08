Floyd County Commissioners will be voting on changes to the 2022 paving list, as well as the annual LMIG list at their Tuesday meeting.
LMIG, or local maintenance improvement grant, is a program through the Georgia Department of Transportation that sends funds from the state gas tax to counties to maintain their roads. This year’s grant amount is over $1.2 million and the county must provide a 30% match, which it does in the form of labor and equipment.
One of this year's biggest projects is repaving almost five miles of Black's Bluff Road, starting at the bypass and going to Ga. 100.
At the meeting, commissioners will be considering a request from the Purchasing Department to repair the culvert on Black's Bluff Road for $767,700. The contract would be awarded to Cornerstone Concrete Development and would be funded through both LMIG and American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Commissioners will also be voting on adding two roads to this year's paving list funded through the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax. If approved, public works would repave Old Dalton Road from Ga.140 to Ga. 156 and Trent Drive in the Hampton East Subdivision. Altogether, it would be an addition of $407,000 to the 2022 budget.
During caucus, commissioners will hear from Public Animal Welfare Services Director Jeff Mitchell on creating an animal welfare board to oversee ordinance amendments and vicious dog classifications for the county.
The board would act in a similar fashion to the planning commission by making recommendations on certain animal welfare ordinances before they're sent to the Floyd County Commission for a public hearing and vote.
They would also hold hearings for dogs who are accused of vicious acts, such as attacking someone, and make decision on whether to classify the dog as vicious and put certain measurements in place. Under Georgia O.C.G.A. 4-8-25, this must be overseen by either an animal welfare board or the county’s probate court.
Caucus will begin at 4 p.m. on the second floor of the Floyd County Administration Building at 12 E. Fourth Ave. The regular meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the Community Room on the same floor.