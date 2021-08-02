A $3.7 million contract to resurface part of U.S. 411 between Floyd and Bartow counties has been awarded to Marietta-based C.W. Matthews Contracting Co.
The project area covers more than 6 miles, from Chateau Drive to the Bartow County line just past Biddy Road. Crews will be milling and repaving the eastbound side of the roadway, which has a low rating in the state’s Pavement Condition Evaluation System.
Subcontractors include Westmoreland & Sons Trucking Co. of Cartersville, Best Trucking Around in Norcross and MBK Trucking Co. of Atlanta.
C.W. Matthews submitted the low bid of $3,783,945 and has through May 2022 to complete the work. A start date has not yet been set.
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced the award as part of its last round of contracts using funding from the 2021 fiscal year that ended June 30.
Several other projects around the region also got green lights.
A number of road around Floyd County will get signage and pavement marking upgrades -- to include thermoplastic striping -- over the next 12 months.
The nearly $500,000 contract went to Roadside Specialties LLC of Blackshear.
Railroad warning system upgrades also are planned in surrounding counties.
Crossings in Polk, Haralson and Carroll counties will get new signs and pavement markings under a contract with a completion date of June 30, 2022.
Crews also will be working at railroad crossings in Gordon, Bartow, Catoosa, Dade and Whitfield counties through Aug. 31, 2021.
Peek Pavement Marking LLC of Columbus was the low bidder, at $148,474 for the first contract and $256,364 for the second one.