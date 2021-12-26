Driving too quickly and not paying attention to where you're going are two of the biggest factors which have led to the deaths of over 30 people in Rome and Floyd County in 2021.
It's as simple as that, police say.
"Just not looking...we're so engrossed and involved in our own lives that we forget there's a whole other world out there," Floyd County Police Department Sgt. Chris Fincher said.
People getting angry and driving aggressively, looking at their phone, on prescription medication that slows down their reaction more than they realize. A combination of several factors is even more dangerous.
So far this year there have been 34 wreck deaths in Rome and Floyd County. The most recent was a Rockmart woman killed Sunday morning in a single vehicle crash on the southern Rome bypass near Blacks Bluff Road.
The couple were traveling with a group that had been up early hunting Sunday morning.
Evidence at the scene indicates that 31-year-old Micheal Cody Holland was driving a Toyota truck traveling south on Ga. Loop 1 near Blacks Bluff Road. The truck left the roadway and Holland overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle. It rolled times and ejected both the Holland and 28-year-old Savannah Taylor Bennett of Rockmart.
She was killed and Holland was listed serious condition at the hospital.
Impaired driving is defined in a number of ways, and doesn't just mean driving under the influence of alcohol or illegal drugs. Most drivers can remember nodding off at the wheel or feeling cloudy headed when they've taken prescription medication. Fincher said those are indicators that a driver may not be able to react swiftly to a rapidly approaching situation.
They've seen the most wrecks this year along highways, but that's largely because of volume, he said. Although the county police are seeking to place speed cameras near some schools in the future, much like the Rome police have done near Rome Middle School and Rome High School.
In particular, the police department is focusing on U.S. 27 near Armuchee elementary School.
“That (U.S.) 27 corridor is a pretty busy corridor for us as far as speed enforcement goes, and crashes,” FCPD Capt. Ron Hunton said in December.
Both Armuchee High School and Armuchee Elementary School sit on U.S. 27, which is the second most common place for wrecks in the county. Superintendent Glenn White went on record in support of the project.
There is expected to be an increased traffic volume in the area with the closure of Glenwood Primary School.