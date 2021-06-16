Patriotic Party in the park returns on July 4

After a year hiatus, the Patriotic Party in the park sponsored by Redmond Regional Medical Center returns to Ridge Ferry Park on Sunday, July 4.
The event which begins in the afternoon will have food vendors as well as live music from Down Time and Dalton Dover on the Coca-Cola Stage before the evening culminates in a fireworks display. Zambelli Fireworks is once again shooting off the display that will feature more than 1,500 fireworks of all types, colors and sizes.
Food vendors will begin serving near the Coca-Cola Stage at 3 p.m. with the live music acts taking the stage beginning at 7 p.m. The fireworks are set to be shot at approximately 9:50 p.m. from the top of Jackson Hill, meaning that they will be seen and heard throughout a good portion of Rome.
“We are super excited to be able to have not only the fireworks again this year, but also be able to bring live musical acts back to the Coca-Cola Stage at Ridge Ferry Park to help us celebrate July 4th,” Todd Wofford, RFPRA Director says. “We want to thank Redmond Regional Medical Center for being a great partner and ensuring that Rome has another top-notch fireworks display for July 4th.”
Rome Radio Partners will once again be broadcasting a simulcast on some of its radio stations, featuring patriotic music to go along with the display. While entrance into the event will be free, parking will cost $5.