On Independence Day, Cave Spring will be hosting its free Community Patriotic Program in Rolater Park at 6 p.m.
“People can come out and bring their lawn chairs and listen to patriotic music, while also honoring our veterans and the 20th anniversary of 9/11,” organizer Christa Jackson said.
Rome’s Patriotic Party in the Park
Over in Rome, Rome-Floyd Parks and Rec will be hosting its traditional Patriotic Party in the Park, starting at 3 p.m. Sunday at Ridge Ferry Park.
The park on Riverside Parkway will be temporarily closed starting at noon to prepare for the event.
Recreation Services Manager Jim Alred said they will have live music from Down Time and Dalton Dover on the Coca-Cola Stage and a few food trucks.
At 9:50 p.m., the fireworks show sponsored by Redmond Regional Medical Center will start at Jackson Hill. Alred said anyone will be able to see the fireworks as long as they can see the flag on Jackson Hill.
The event is free but it will cost $5 a car to park in the park. No cash; card only.