The possibility of an expansion of this scale for VT Industries all came down to partnerships.
The business officially opened its new 40,000-square-foot facility on Redmond Circle early Tuesday. The expansion, touted as the largest single facility expansion in the company’s history, came from those aforementioned partnerships with local governments and business entities.
“This project is the biggest project, individually, in the history of this company,” VTI President Doug Clausen said. He thanked the city and county as well as the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority and Rome Floyd Chamber. “It’s not like this everywhere; not every city is as welcoming as it is here.”
Continuing, Clausen said that it took the participation of local government and business entities to get through the red tape and get this expansion off the ground.
“We’re extremely excited to partner with Georgia and the City of Rome (and Floyd County),” Clausen said.
The primary business partnership in the new line of laminate countertops to be manufactured in the expanded facility is with France-based Alsapan. The company, like VTI, is also in the laminate business, primarily in flooring.
Speaking to the virtues of a partnership between two companies whose values are steeped in innovation and family, Alsapan President Cécile Cantrelle drew comparisons between her company and VTI.
She spoke of the Clausen family’s multi-generational commitment to their company as well as stating she was the third generation in her family to take the reins of Alsapan. Adding to that, the vision inherent in a multinational partnership is something they also have in common.
“This facility is unique in America,” she said. “It’s our hope for continued success.”
Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord touted the 40 jobs provided in the expansion.
“There’s nothing better than a local business expanding,” he said. There’s been a lot of effort in joint city-county partnerships, like fire protection, that facilitated this expansion, he said.
Holstein, Iowa-based VT Industries began their operations in Rome in 1990. The facility is at 1351 Redmond Circle.
“It’s amazing how it’s changed over the years,” McCord said. “(The building) is not the same as it was over 20 years ago.”
The VTI Georgia expansion was facilitated by two bonds: $26.4 million for equipment and $6.1 million for real estate issued through the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority.
A 10-year payment of $38,875 a year will be made to the authority. The taxes concerning the expansion will be abated for 2022 but the amount paid will increase by 10% increments in each of the following years.
The first year of full tax payments will be 2032, Rome-Floyd County Development Authority President Missy Kendrick said.
“A lot of hard work and a lot of dedication went into this — but look at the results,” Ryan Miller, the director of operations in VTI’s U.S. countertop operations, said.