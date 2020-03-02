Parts of Second Avenue, between East Ninth Street and East Twelfth Street, will be closed on Monday, March 9 and Tuesday, March 10, while a film is being shot on private property.
According to the Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism. the closure will be in effect each day from 9 a.m. — 3 p.m. and again from 6:30 p.m. — 9 p.m. in order to create a safe and secure working environment for a film production crew.
The area will not be available to the public during production related activity. Traffic will be rerouted around the area.
“Residents and businesses in the area will always have access to their property, but may be asked to wait momentarily at the ends of the road closure until the production crew can be properly notified of oncoming traffic,” a press release stated. “Due to confidentiality agreements that the city has entered, neither the tourism office nor the city can disclose specific information regarding which particular production is working in the area.”