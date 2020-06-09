Floyd County precincts are reporting election day results. These results do not include advanced voting or absentee ballots. So far 22 out of 25 precincts have reported partial results, with 6,498 ballots case. There are also over 10,000 absentee ballots which are being counted as well.
Tom Caldwell - 1,489
Ronnie Kilgo - 881
Dave Roberson - 2,626
Joe Costolnick - 2,245
Barbara Penson (I) - 2,539
Justin Hight - 2,353
Gene Richardson (I) - 3,735
Brad Barnes - 482
Katie Dempsey (I) - 1,720
51 of 154 precincts reporting, approximately 33 percent (Floyd County totals)
Marjorie Greene 24,597 - 40 percent (1,888)
John Cowan 10,847 - 18 percent (1,875)
John Barge 5,260 - 8 percent (547)
Clayton Fuller 4,819 - 8 percent (101)
Bill Hembree 4,542 - 7 percent (79)
Kevin Cooke 4,173 - 7 percent (153)
Matt Laughridge 4,057 - 7 percent (132)
Ben Bullock 2,831 - 5 percent (69)
Andy Gunther 771 - 1 percent (32)
Here is a link to statewide results including the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate and state offices.
There have been 11,207 ballots by mail and poll workers began preparing those to be counted at 7 a.m. this morning. Brady said the machines can count over 100 ballots in two minutes.
He said there were a number of issues this morning, which he described as annoyances. Brady described the issues as a result of poll workers wanting elections officials to give their opinions on the issues.
"Nobody turned anybody away and nothing caused long lines," Brady said.
More than one precinct opened late this morning and one piece of voting equipment had a low battery and had to be replaced with another piece of equipment, Brady said.
There was no criteria that caused precincts to be open later, Brady said.
While there are a number of contests at all levels of government to be decided, four of them are generating especially strong interest locally.
On the Republican ballot, three candidates are vying to succeed Sheriff Tim Burkhalter; nine want their party’s nomination for the Northwest Georgia congressional race and the incumbent clerk of Superior Court is facing a challenge from within her party.
The Democratic ballot has a close and hard-fought U.S. Senate contest that will decide the party’s nominee for a seat many see as winnable this year.