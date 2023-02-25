A parole hearing for a woman convicted of kidnapping and murdering a Rome teenager in 1982 is scheduled for May.
Judith Ann Neelley was originally sentenced to death in the electric chair for the torture, rape and slaying of 13-year-old Lisa Ann Millican, but her death sentence was commuted in 1999 by then Alabama Gov. Fob James, setting off a battle over her possible parole eligibility.
In response to the governor commuting the sentence, lawmakers in 2003 passed a law that death row inmates who had their sentences commuted “shall not be eligible for a parole.”
Neelley’s attorneys filed a lawsuit challenging the statute and its retroactive application to her case. The law was ruled unconstitutional in March of 2018, leading to her first parole hearing in May of 2018 where the Alabama Board of Pardons took just 55 seconds to deny her parole.
The first parole hearing occurred only two months after the 2003 statute was declared unconstitutional, which came as a surprise to Millican’s family.
Cassie Nicole Millican, who is married to Lisa Ann’s brother Calvin, told the Rome News-Tribune in 2018 that “we were shocked. We didn’t think it would be scheduled this fast. It’s a public hearing. We want protesters.”
However, even if Neelley is granted parole, she would likely be arrested by Georgia authorities to serve her time for a consecutive life sentence in the kidnapping and killing of Chatman.
“She was more than just the victim in a terrifying story,” Cassie Millican said in 2018. “Lisa Ann Millican was a 13-year-old girl who deserved to get the chance to grow up.”
History of the case
Judith Ann Neelley and her husband Alvin Neelley abducted 13-year-old Lisa Ann Millican from Rome’s Riverbend Mall, which was located at the current site of the Riverbend Shopping Center, on September 25, 1982.
Millican was coerced into leaving the arcade, driven to a motel in Alabama where she was held captive before being raped, injected with drain cleaner and shot before being dumped into the Little River Canyon in Northeast Alabama.
It was just the beginning a murderous multi-state crime spree for the Neelleys, and the next victims were John Hancock and his fiancé Janice Chatman. Judith Ann Neelley approached the couple under the pretense of asking for directions as they walked down a street in Rome, and invited them to a party.
The couple, ignorant of the Judith’s true intentions got in the car, eventually meeting up with Alvin Neelley.
Chatman got in the car with Alvin Neelley and the Neelleys’ twin children. Hancock stayed in Judith Ann Neelley’s car. Hancock asked to stop so he could use the bathroom in the woods near Snake Creek Gap, when he realized that Judith was following him with a gun.
She said, “we’re going to take care of your girlfriend too,” before shooting him in the back and leaving him for dead.
However, Hancock told the Rome News-Tribune during an interview that he, “took a half step to the left” before she shot him, which allowed him to survive the gunshot.
Hancock made his way back to the road, and was picked up by a trucker who brought him to the hospital where they removed the bullet.
The next day, Hancock was sitting in the Rome Police Department going over details of his abduction and shooting and his missing fiancé, when he heard a recording of the voice of Judith Ann Neelley coming from an adjacent room.
In that room, police were listening to the recording of a woman who had called the Rome police and given the details of the location of Millican’s body in Little River Canyon.
Hancock walked into the room, where (former Rome PD officer) Sgt. Kenneth Kines, was listening to the tape. “Kines asked me to leave the room,” Hancock said, “But I told him the woman on that tape is the woman who shot me.”
John Hancock’s fiancé Janice Chatman suffered a fate similar to Millican. Alvin Neelley was convicted of her death and died in prison in 2005.