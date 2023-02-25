LisaAnnMillican.jpg
Judith Anne Neelley

Judith Ann Neelley
Neelley Murders

This image of Lisa Ann Millican was scanned from the Oct. 1, 1982, issue of the Rome News-Tribune.
Neelley Murders

This image of Janice Kay Chatman appeared in the Oct. 5, 1982, issue of the Rome News-Tribune. In that issue she was identified as Janice Morrow Chatman using her maiden name.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In