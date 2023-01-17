The new covered basketball court at Parks Hoke Park will be unveiled Wednesday at 1 p.m. during a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Park improvements were part of the 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax package, and work started on the court last summer, after having been delayed like so many projects by covid. The Rome Floyd Parks and Recreation Department Committee met Tuesday for the first time in the new year, with initial discussion on what projects will be forthcoming in 2023.
Cave Spring is receiving $250,000 worth of parks work, including resurfacing and refurbishment of some tennis and basketball courts as well as a parking lot.
The committee also discussed the ongoing need for lifeguards for the upcoming summer season. Last summer the pool's hours were cut short because of a lack of staff.
"Remember, they have to be well trained," said Jim Alred, recreation services manager. "A large percentage of our users can't swim, and every one of our lifeguards last summer had to pull someone from the pool."
The Alto and Etowah tennis courts also are scheduled to be resurfaced. The rec department is discussing a possible grant from the United Stated Tennis Association to cover part of the costs.
Also, the annual Leprechaun-a-thon 5k and health walk has been scheduled for Saturday, March 18, at 7 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. respectively.
You can register online at RunSignUp.com or visit the parks and rec headquarters at 1 Shorter Ave. to register in person. The cost for the 5K is $25 and the cost of the 2 mile health walk is $20. Registration closes on Sunday, March 12.
Other returning festivities include the Backyard BBQ Bash at Ridge Ferry Park on April 29, and the Special Olympics at Darlington this summer.