If you thought spring and summer were busy in Georgia State Parks, try booking a campground during the month of October.
DNR Parks and Historic Sites Division Communications Director Kim Hatcher suggests weekday trips to the parks over the course of the next several weeks.
Since many folks didn’t have an opportunity for that nice getaway vacation during the COVID-19 pandemic, a mid-week trip to Cloudland Canyon, Fort Mountain, Amicalola Falls or even Sloppy Floyd State Park might be just the ticket.
“There’s still a lot of enthusiasm for camping and social distancing outside,” Hatcher said. “We don’t know if any parks will have to limit access to trails or parking lots or boat ramps like we had to do in early summer or late spring.”
David Norboge, the superintendent at Sloppy Floyd State Park, said his campground and cabins are just about sold out into the month of December.
“That doesn’t mean that there won’t be some cancellations so I don’t want to make it see like we don’t have room for anybody,” Norboge said. His 25 RV pads have been booked for months.
The backcountry hike-in tent campground does have some availability and the pioneer campground, which is primarily a group campground, also has some space available, even on weekends.
Cabin rentals, statewide, were a little slow earlier this year because it appeared that people were more comfortable camping outside at the outset of the pandemic. Hatcher said cabin rentals are expected to be much stronger this fall.
Earlier this year, park rangers at Cloudland Canyon and Tallulah Gorge were forced to monitor group sizes and that put a strain on the staff at both parks.
Norboge said the day use areas and trails at Sloppy Floyd, while busy, have not been overcrowded. Park staff had to restrict use for periods of time on the weekend in June when everyone was trying to get outside.
The state will have its annual leaf watch website this fall that will endeavor to keep visitors aware of the condition of color in the mountains this fall. This year the state will also attempt to add some parks to that leaf watch list that people might not have considered in the past.
“We don’t have that featured on the website quite yet, Hatcher said. “We’re still working on the updates for this year.”
The website can be found at https://gastateparks.org/LeafWatch.
The peak of the colors is typically late in October. Again, Hatcher said that people are being encouraged to visit during the week to avoid the big crowds if that is at all possible.