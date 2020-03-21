Spring has sprung in Rome and Floyd County with warm sunny days returning.
But despite the pleasant weather, many activities that would be taking place at this time of year have been cancelled or postponed in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Some of these activities include spring sports, particularly youth soccer, softball and basketball.
Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation director Todd Wofford said they will be delaying their sports seasons until the schools open up again.
"If we have to, we'll play an abbreviated season," Wofford said.
The director also said they would consider playing some of these spring sports in the summer so that the kids can get a chance to compete.
If the season is cancelled altogether, Wofford said the RFPR will be giving those who have already registered a refund or credit.
For families registered with Rome-Floyd YMCA, soccer season has been suspended through at least April 30, according to the Georgia Soccer website.
The YMCA's soccer program is run through Georgia Soccer and will be abiding by that organization's guidelines, according to soccer director Jeff Sinnock.
Despite the postponement of these popular spring sports programs, people can still go out to local parks to soak up the sun.
As of this week, RFPR parks are still open to the public, however, no groups bigger than 10 may gather on the premises.
This coincides with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on social distancing.
On Friday, RFPR staff put out signs at all of the parks advising people to practice social distancing.
Wofford also said that they will begin taping off the playgrounds in another effort to prevent the spread of the virus.
"There's just no way to keep them clean," the director said.
In addition, all of the parks complexes and buildings are closed to the public until further notice. However, there are still a few bathrooms still open at the parks.
All buildings have been deep cleaned with disinfectant since they've closed.
While the local parks aren't as busy as they usually are this time of year, Wofford said he has seen several people coming out and enjoying the weather.
"We have had people playing basketball at every park ... a lot of people playing Frisbee golf. As long as it's not groups of 10 or more, it's okay for right now," Wofford said.
Lock and Dam Park is also still open to camping for the time being and is currently hosting a few campers right now.
"I think at the end of the day, we're all going to appreciate recreation and doing what we want to do on our own time and have a deeper appreciation for what we do have in our parks," Wofford said.