About 300 people have filled out the public feedback survey for the new Parks and Recreation master plan so far, which is ongoing through June 15.
A new master plan will lay out all the projects and plans for the parks and rec department for the next 10 years. This will include upgrades to the parks and facilities and any additional sports programs and amenities the department will offer.
Lose Design, the consulting firm hired for this project, has already spoken with parks and rec staff and some stakeholders on what they would like to see.
Although the turnout for the in-person meetings was lower than expected, Parks & Rec Director Todd Wofford said they've looked over the feedback and some of the most popular recommendations were more pickleball courts and indoor gymnasiums.
Now, people can go online and fill out the survey, which takes no more than five to 10 minutes to fill out.
While they wait on the results of the survey, the consultants and parks and recreation staff are comparing Rome and Floyd County to other areas in Georgia that are similar in size, such as Gainesville and Hall County. Some of the factors they're considering include staff size, how many acres they have and what kinds of large events they host.
"Those parks departments are responding to about 30 questions about how they're run and how they're funded," Wofford said.
Once the survey response window is closed, Wofford and the consultants will take the data they gathered and base the new master plan off it.
"If there's something you want to see in our parks, go ahead and fill out the survey," Wofford said.
Consultants will also be touring several parks in the area to see what they can do with the properties. Right now, they're considering turning Armuchee Park into an RV campsite and they're going to look at possibly converting the GE property into a new park, something city commissioners have been strongly advocating for.
The parks and rec director said they expect the plan to be ready in either August or September.