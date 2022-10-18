There may soon be good news for parents who have felt frustration when signing up their kids for programs online with Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation.
On Tuesday, the recreation board voted to recommend to the county commission that a contract for CivicRec recreation management software be put into next year’s budget. The software is promised to be more user-friendly.
"Right now, when you go online to register, you’re clicking around twelve times,” said parks and recreation director Todd Wofford. “This will be like only three clicks once you’re in the system. It’s so much easier.”
According to Jennifer Ahern with CivicPlus, the parent company of CivicRec, when users of the website have trouble registering or creating a profile, they end up calling or going by the recreation office, which takes up the time of staff. Ahern said a cost evaluation showed the lost man-hours translated to about $17,000 a year.
In many cases, a new website also increases revenue and program participation, Ahern said.
CivicRec provides software for a number of other clients in Georgia, including Bartow County, Kennesaw and Acworth. Both the City of Rome and Floyd County government uses CivicPlus. Ahern added the software comes with an award-winning technical staff, customization features, better financial reporting, and built-in communication and marketing tools. In addition, it is mobile-friendly. This at a time when it is estimated at 70-percent of all online transactions are done on mobile devices.
The cost of the new program will be just over $32,000 the first year, and $23,000 in year two.
“It will actually cost us less than the current program,” Wofford said. “The rate we have now with our current provider fluctuates and you we don’t know what it is going to be from year to year. This will be a set fee of 5-percent.”
If approved by the county commission when the budget is put together in December, it will likely be August of 2023 before the move to the new software is completed.