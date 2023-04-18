Upgraded baseball fields for Garden Lakes and Etowah parks and splash pads for each of the Floyd County parks headlined the Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Department’s wish list for the 2023 SPLOST committee to consider.
Director Todd Wofford detailed seven individual requests for local parks totaling approximately $8 million.
“You never know how much you’re actually going to get with the SPLOST applications,” Wofford said. “So you just ask for what you think you need, and make do with whatever you get.”
The largest request was for Etowah Park, where they are asking for $3.6 million to upgrade the baseball complex, add a splash pad and upgrade lights on 10 tennis courts. The department is also seeking to change the park name to Veterans Park and add a veterans plaza.
“I’ve always thought it’s weird that we don’t have one park named for veterans,” Wofford said. “We’re hoping to change the name and build a plaza for veterans as well.”
Garden Lakes was next. They’re seeking $2.5 million to put artificial turf on two athletic fields, which will be primarily used for soccer. This would be to replace two of four fields, with some of the fields being used so much it’s impossible to keep grass on them, Wofford said.
He also noted that artificial fields could be used by the YMCA and North Georgia Soccer Academy, which both run soccer camps and need space to play. There also is demand for field space to host soccer tournaments and artificial fields would also reduce maintenance costs at Garden Lakes significantly, Wofford said.
The submission notes that there are currently almost 3,000 children and adults in the local soccer community.
Alto Park was next, requesting over $900,000 to replace five baseball infields with artificial turf, repave the lower parking lot and replace the lighting on 10 tennis courts with LED lights.
“Replacing the infields to turf makes great economic sense,” Wofford said. “It saves us a lot in maintenance, because my guys don’t have to line them with chalk and maintain nearly as much and because you’ll have less canceled games.”
Wofford stated that fewer canceled games means more revenue from games and tournaments.
“Switching the tennis courts to LED is also a huge money-saver,” Wofford said.
The remaining four requests, for Lock & Dam, Wolfe, North Floyd and Shag Williams parks are all for the same amount — $235,000 — and the same upgrades. They’re hoping to build splash pads and Wee-Go-Rounds, a merry-go-round that can accommodate wheelchairs and has been deployed to Ridge Ferry Park.
The 2023 SPLOST Citizens Committee meets on Thursday to begin deciding what proposals will make the package to go before voters in November. The meeting is at 5 p.m. in the Fire Education Room, 409 E. 12th St., and is open to the public.