The process of determining a 10-year parks and recreation master plan is still moving forward, despite what appears to be interest from the city commission to, at least in part, go their own way concerning parks.
City commissioners have discussed feeling underrepresented when it comes to parks within the city limits, especially in West Rome.
Rome already owns several parks — including Eagle Park, Tolbert Park, Banty Jones Park and Ridge Ferry Park — but under the current agreement, the county provides the lion’s share of the Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Department funding.
Essentially, the county pays for staffing and Rome contributes through maintenance costs and capital investments for park facilities in the city limits.
During a meeting on Monday night, City Commissioner Craig McDaniel asked fellow commissioners if they were interested in potentially going their own way on parks. He later clarified that it wouldn’t necessarily be a split from the Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Department.
In response, there was a tacit agreement from the rest of the board that they would be interested in looking the possibility. What that will mean moving forward has not yet been defined.
GE development
On Tuesday, during back-to-back parks and rec committee meetings, McDaniel and Parks and Rec Executive Director Todd Wofford discussed potentially developing the GE property on Redmond Circle in West Rome as a large park for the residents and neighborhoods in that area.
While Wofford said that they need more parks in West Rome and that a park on the GE property would “be good for the community,” the main issue is the cost of maintaining another large park.
“There’s a price tag that comes with that,” Wofford said. “That, in and of itself, would add $2 million to our expenses. And that’s just to operate, not build it.”
Wofford described some of the plans the city has pitched for the GE property, including six turf fields, five basketball courts in one building, a large playground and improvements to the trail that currently sits there.
“That’s a big area and you would need to pay for the water bill, sewer bill, staffing ... You’re talking about five or six more maintenance workers,” Wofford said.
Master plan
At the same time, the department is working on their master plan for the next 10 years. The city and county jointly paid development firm Lose Design $118,000 to put together a plan using local input.
“They’re working with agencies all around the country, trying to bring their city and county services together ... We’re the only ones going the opposite direction,” Wofford said.
If the city chooses to create their own parks division, the entire master plan process would have to restart and the costs would need to be renegotiated.
Lose Design is beginning to meet with groups within the city and county to assess the gaps and needs in the region. The consultants will then determine the details and costs of the major long-term projects the department wants to do, including developing GE and revamping parks in Armuchee.