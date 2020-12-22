Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation had quite the year of cancellations and rescheduling. But the department was able to focus on other projects and is now going into 2021 with fingers crossed and a long list of events and programs planned.
Director Todd Wofford described the cancellations as one of the most frustrating aspects of 2020, beginning with the annual Leprechaun-a-thon in mid-March.
However, things began to pick up in recent months, with many people renting facilities and spaces for birthdays and special events. Wofford said the staff also got creative and made many of their events drive-through, such as Trunk-or-Treat and Playtime with Santa.
While the parks and playground equipment were closed off to the public for around 60 days, they were able to schedule and complete many projects. The list includes resurfacing some of the basketball courts, replacing Heart of the Community fitness equipment, installing artificial turf at a few of the batting cages and building the new Ridge Ferry Park playground.
"We have the best staff we've ever had in my 32 years here," Wofford said.
Many visitors made their way to Lock and Dam Park to get away this year and, according to the parks director, they actually doubled their revenue compared with 2018 and 2019, despite the park being closed for 63 days.
By the end of the year, staff expects the park to have brought in around $85,000 in rental fees.
Going into 2021, they've already published a guide on their website that details programs and events planned for the year, facility rental prices and other information.
That guide also includes bringing back a couple of events that have been cancelled in the past couple of years. Fingers are crossed for 2021, Wofford said, and they're planning to revive the Backyard BBQ Bash and cookoff at Ridge Ferry Park on May 8.
Wofford said they will be printing 20,000 copies of the guides to hand out, with about 12,000 of the guides going to the local schools for students to browse.
The first event will be the First Day Hike at 9 a.m. on New Year's Day at Lock and Dam Park off Blacks Bluff Road. Admission is $5.