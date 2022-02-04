The Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation's Senior Promotions Council is kicking off its annual drive to collect senior incontinence supplies for seniors in need.
The incontinence closet was started several years ago to collect adult pull-ups and bed pads for seniors who can't afford to buy the supplies. Through their organization, seniors can stop by the The Parker Center at Etowah Park to pick up one pack of pull-ups and one pack of bed pads each month.
"The closet had actually been run by another organization that was no longer able to do it so we decided to take it over and have the community help out and make donations," Assistant Park Services Manager Tammy Bryant said.
They actually had to close the closet for a year when the pandemic first hit in March 2020. However, when they reopened it last year, it picked "right back up."
They collect donations for the closet year-round, but February is their month-long drive where they receive the most donations.
Right now, Bryant said they're in need of large size and extra-large size pull-ups.
"Anybody in the community who would like to donate pull-ups or bed pads are more than welcome to drop supplies off," Bryant said. "Those are the only products we provide, we don't do the adult diapers."
She also said they can only take unopened packs of bed pads and pull-ups.
You can drop off donations at the Parker Center at Etowah Park at 1325 Kingston Highway.
For any questions, you can call Bryant at 706-252-6427.