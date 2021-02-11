The Rome-Floyd Sports Hall of Fame has decided to delay the induction of the 2021 Hall of Fame class until 2022, citing pandemic related concerns.
The five honorees will be inducted in a ceremony in the early spring of 2022.
Those inductees are Tim Garrett, Lee-Anda Hutchens, Chris Jones, Lee Mitchell and Brian Smith. The Hall of Fame committee could add up to three more inductees combining the 2021 and 2022 classes.
The committee will decide on that later this year when they review nominations.
“We had a great class in 2020 and a large crowd to help usher them in to the Hall of Fame. With restrictions and knowing that many of our Hall of Fame members are older, we have decided to wait until we can honor these five new members in the proper way,” Todd Wofford, RFPRA Director says. “We look forward to having a great event in 2022, and we will have a special event later in the spring to honor the 14 male and female high school scholarship recipients.”
The Rome Orthopaedic Center Pinson Family Scholarship winners will have a special night celebrating them and their achievements.