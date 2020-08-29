The old Ridge Ferry Park playground has officially been uprooted to make way for the new Clocktower themed equipment coming in October.
Right now, construction workers are cleaning out the mulch from the site and preparing it to install the rubber surface and ready the area for the playground.
“The people that are going to install it will come in sometime in September and start laying it out, putting where all the poles are and drilling the holes,” Wofford said. “When the playground gets here, they’ll unload it off the 18-wheeler and start assembling it right there.”
The 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax allowed for a budget of $350,000 to replace the playground with something that had a classic Rome theme.
Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Director Todd Wofford had the idea to have the equipment resemble the iconic Clocktower and included that detail in the bid.
Several companies sent in their own renderings of the playground when the bid opened in July, but Landscape Structures was the one that matched the Rome Clocktower the most. The bid was also just under the $350,000 set budget.
“We had a committee of city and county people... everyone voted and Landscape Structures won it,” Wofford said.
The playground will have structures and equipment for specific age groups, such as toddlers, three to five-year-olds and six to 12-year-olds. Some of the equipment includes a climbing wall, swing sets and a tall Clocktower slide.
“We’re also adding a we-go-round, which is an all inclusive merry-go-round,” Wofford said. “You can take your wheelchair inside it and you don’t have to get out of the chair.”
The director hopes to have the new playground ready by the end of October, as weather permits. Wofford plans on having some sort of ribbon cutting ceremony that would happen alongside the annual Trunk or Treat, but they’re still looking at how they’ll be able to do the event.