The Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Department announced all parks will be open Thursday and and all amenities -- including playgrounds, restrooms, basketball courts, tennis courts and skate parks -- will also open.
Staff will clean restrooms once a day and signs will remain in place encouraging social distancing with groups of less than 10 people.
No scheduled rentals will be held at any pavilions at this time, a press release stated.
The boat ramp will open at Lock and Dam Park and fishing will be allowed, but campsites will remain closed.
Parks and Recreation crews will be following the extensive guidelines set up by the Centers for Disease Control and the National Recreation and Park Association to help avoid the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
The Ridge Ferry Park Farmer’s Market will kick off its season on Saturday, June 6 from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. and run each Wednesday and Saturday until early October.
Opening dates for other facilities will be announced as guidelines allow, the release stated. The Parker Center and Northside Swim Center will remain closed and all special populations programming is suspended until further notice.