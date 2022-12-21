Rome, Cave Spring fireworks wow Independence Day crowds

The New Year’s Eve fireworks show in Rome will feature more than 800 shells provided by Zambelli Fireworks, which has done the Independence Day show for the past three years.

 File, Steven Eckhoff
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In