Lose Design consultants will be coming back to Rome and Floyd County in the coming weeks to start the preliminary work for the Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation 10-year master plan.
A new master plan will lay out all the projects and plans for the parks and rec department for the next 10 years. This will include upgrades to the parks and facilities and any additional sports programs and amenities the department will offer.
Staff has been working closely with Lose Design over the last few months, drawing feedback from the general public on what they would like to see added to the parks, facilities and services.
“The consultants said we had some good feedback from an area our size,” Wofford said.
When the consultants come back to Rome on July 19, they will be meeting with Wofford, his staff and city and county officials on what they’ve gathered over the last few months.
They will also be drawing comparisons to other areas that are similar to Rome and Floyd County, such as Carrol County and Carrollton and Gainesville and Hall County.
“We’ll be looking at the size of their staff, their parks and the kinds of services they provide. They’ll also talk about how they’re funded vs. how we’re funded,” Wofford said.
Moving from there, the consultants will begin the first drafts of the master plan, which will have proposed projects for the next 10 years. Under the drafts, there will also be a general cost estimate to build the parks.
Wofford said they should be on track to present the master plan to the public sometime in September.